WLBT’s things to know 3/7/22: Manhunt underway for Canton teens, BankPlus technical difficulties, MMA fighting, Family Dollar lawsuits

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Jackson gas prices rise 52 cents per gallon since last week

This picture depicts the octanes of gasoline at a gas pump (MGN Online)

Average gasoline prices in Jackson have risen 52.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.74 per gallon on Monday according to GasBuddy’s survey of 273 stations in Jackson. Prices in Jackson are 66.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.32/g higher than a year ago. According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Jackson was priced at $3.38/g on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.99/g, a difference of 61.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.16/g while the highest was $4.29/g, a difference of $1.13/g. The national average price of gasoline has risen 46.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.06/g today. See more here.

2. Manhunt underway for 3 teens wanted for attempted murder in Canton

Cordarious Johnson (left) Ahkeem Lewis (middle) Cortez Robinson (right) (Crime Stoppers)

A manhunt is underway for three teens wanted for conspiracy to commit attempted murder in Canton. Canton Police Department says 16-year-old Cortez Robinson, 16-year-old Cordarious Johnson, and Ahkeem Lewis brandished their weapons at a victim at a gas station in Canton around 10 p.m. on February 12. According to CPD, the victim then left the gas station. However, ten minutes later, the three suspects followed the victim to Boyd Street, where they shot at the victim’s vehicle multiple times. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a hospital. Read the full story here.

3. BankPlus resolves technical difficulties with online banking application

Generic image of cash (Arizona's Family)

BankPlus has resolved a technical issue that caused customers to see an incorrect balance on their online banking application. According to Rob Armour, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and Product Development Officer, a core vendor was performing a system upgrade related to online banking applications on Sunday morning. Armour says that this briefly caused balances to show incorrectly online and on BankPlus mobile applications. Armour says that there was never an actual issue in the core system or with funds in customer accounts and that the issue has been resolved and balances are now displaying correctly. Read the full story here.

4. MMA B2 fighting series comes to Jackson

MMA B2 fighting series comes to Jackson (WLBT)

The Mixed Martial Arts competitors strolled down the red carpet at the Jackson Convention Complex Saturday as they got ready for their big fights. Dozens of fans were also on hand and just as eager and excited to see a smackdown. This event is part of the B2 fight series, which is a premier developmental league for mixed martial arts. Organizers say the goal is to train and prepare wrestlers on the local level for major championship leagues like the UFC. “Every city got good fighters there,” said Former UFC Fighter Chris Lytle. “We want to give them a showcase of what they can do and let the people come out and see it.” Read more here.

5. Multiple lawsuits filed against Family Dollar after rat infestation

Multiple lawsuits filed against Family Dollar after rat infestation

Family Dollar is facing multiple class-action lawsuits in at least three states due to the rat infestation at the company’s West Memphis distribution center. Customers who filed suits say the company knew or should have known about the rat infestation and the health risks associated with it but stayed quiet due to “corporate greed.” Last month, the Federal Drug Administration said it discovered thousands of rodents inside the plant and said some products shipped to Family Dollar stores in six states, including Tennessee, Arkansas and Mississippi, may have been contaminated. One of the suits was filed in Virginia, where Family Dollar’s parent company, Dollar Tree, Inc., is headquartered. Read the full story here.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.