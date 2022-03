NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians confirmed the deaths of two people in Newton County are being investigated by local, state and federal authorities but provided no details.

Below is the statement released by MBCI.

“The Choctaw Police Department, in conjunction with the FBI, MBI, Newton County Sheriff’s Department, and the Newton County Coroner’s Office, are currently working an active case in the Conehatta community involving the death of two individuals. It is an on-going investigation, and no further details are available at this time.”

The Newton County Appeal reported the two were found late Friday night in the Conehatta community.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.