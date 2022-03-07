Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Rare Toyota sells for more than $2 million

A rare 1967 Toyota Shelby 2000GT sold for $2.5 million at an auction on Friday.
A rare 1967 Toyota Shelby 2000GT sold for $2.5 million at an auction on Friday.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A 1967 Toyota Shelby 2000GT sold for $2.5 million at a car auction on Friday, making it the most valuable Japanese car ever sold at an auction.

A large part of its value comes from the fact it was turned into a competitive race car by Carroll Shelby.

There were only 351 Toyota 2000GT models ever built between 1967 and 1971.

One car was even featured in the James Bond movie, “You Only Live Twice.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cordarious Johnson (left) Ahkeem Lewis (middle) Cortez Robinson (right)
Manhunt underway for 3 teens wanted for attempted murder in Canton
Family Dollar is facing multiple class-action lawsuits in at least three states due to the rat...
Multiple lawsuits filed against Family Dollar after rat infestation
Man shot, killed at an apartment parking lot in Hazlehurst
BankPlus reported that they were experiencing technical difficulties with their online banking...
BankPlus resolves technical difficulties with online banking application
Family of postal worker, killed while delivering mail, believes justice is being denied in the federal case

Latest News

FILE - Secretary Pete Buttigieg is shown in this file photo. Buttigieg was joining Vice...
Public transit gets $3.7 billion to woo riders, adopt green fleets
Center for Integrative Health to host inaugural ‘Spring into Wellness ‘event
Visitors walk outside the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Feb....
High court narrows reach of law targeting career criminals
Mayor Lumumba Weekly Media Briefing
The Wall St. street sign is framed by the American flags flying outside the New York Stock...
Wall Street tumbles after oil prices touch $130 per barrel