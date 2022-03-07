Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting outside Iowa high school

Des Moines police said one person was killed and two others were critically wounded in a...
Des Moines police said one person was killed and two others were critically wounded in a shooting outside a high school Monday.(Source: KCCI via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — One teenager was killed and two others were critically wounded Monday after gunfire that appeared to come from a passing vehicle struck them outside an Iowa school, authorities said.

Des Moines police said in a news release that potential suspects have been detained in the shooting on the grounds of East High School, near Des Moines’ downtown, about a half mile, from the Capitol. No charges were immediately filed.

Sgt. Paul Parizek told KCCI-TV that calls started pouring in around 2:50 p.m., shortly before classes were scheduled to dismiss for the day.

Police didn’t identify those shot but said a 15-year-old male had died. He was not a student at East.

The other two shot were females aged 16 and 18, who both attend East. They were hospitalized in critical condition.

The district said in a news release that the school was immediately put into lockdown and students were kept inside while police investigated. They were dismissed around 3:30 p.m. after law enforcement gave an all clear.

Principal Jill Versteeg described what happened as “everyone’s worst nightmare” and urged parents to “hug your students and love them.”

The district said there would be no classes Tuesday and that it was postponing the ACT and parent-teacher conferences. The district also was making grief counselors available.

Superintendent Thomas Ahart said school shootings have “become too common” and said that “real change to gun laws and access would go a long way to help us.”

“Our staff and students,” he said, “are forced to train for these incidents and the trauma associated with the repeated drills and incidents will remain with them for years to come. It’s unfortunate that our state and our country have become a place where firearms are far too easily accessible.”

Police said they do not believe there is a continued threat to the public.

A motive was not immediately known, and Parizek provided no details on the potential suspects. He said witnesses were being interviewed and investigators were executing search warrants.

Authorities have recovered shell casings from the scene as they investigate what happened.

“Obviously, we threw every resource we had at this. We know that the kids in that school are our community’s most precious cargo.”

Des Moines Police Chief Dana Wingert went to the school after the shooting and expressed frustration at the violence.

“Unfortunately what happened here today was just another pointless tragedy in our community,” Wingert told TV station WOI-TV. “People using firearms to settle their differences.”

Police said it was the fourth homicide in Des Moines this year.

___

Hollingsworth reported from Mission, Kansas.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cordarious Johnson (left) Ahkeem Lewis (middle) Cortez Robinson (right)
Manhunt underway for 3 teens wanted for attempted murder in Canton
A manhunt is underway for a man who fled during a traffic stop in Madison.
Manhunt underway for man who fled during a traffic stop in Madison
The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday night.
Woman shot in head during drive-by shooting near Tucker road
Jackson Police Department
‘Inconceivable Act’: Man charged with murder of 2-year-old in Jackson
Man shot, killed at an apartment parking lot in Hazlehurst

Latest News

When a New Jersey apartment caught fire, a father dropped his 3-year-old son out a window into...
First responders catch 3-year-old dropped out window by dad in fire rescue
Nearly 2 months after Jackson airport evacuation, no new info on those behind bomb threat
Nearly 2 months after Jackson airport evacuation, no new info on those behind bomb threat
Leaded gasoline was the dominant form of lead exposure from the 1940s to the late 1980s,...
Half of US adults exposed to harmful lead levels as kids
Hunter James Tatum, 25, was indicted by a grand jury last week on a capital murder charge in...
Death penalty sought for man after pregnant wife, unborn son killed
WLBT at 10p (March 7, 2022)
WLBT at 10p (March 7, 2022)