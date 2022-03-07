Connect. Shop. Support Local.
MPD investigating newborn baby found dead on side of the road

Crime scene
Crime scene(MGN/WGEM)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a death of a newborn that was found on the side of the road on Sunday.

Officers found the deceased baby in the 4000 block of Raleigh-LaGrange Road.

Police say the baby was wrapped in a towel and placed in a bag. Police said that baby appeared to be full term.

No arrest have been made.

Investigators are asking for anyone with information to please come forward.

You can submit an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

