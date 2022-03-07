Manhunt underway for man who fled during a traffic stop in Madison

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A manhunt is underway for a man who fled during a traffic stop in Madison.

According to Captain Kevin Newman, a man fled the scene during a traffic stop on Highway 51 in Madison.

The man later got out of his vehicle on foot and ran into a wooded area near Tisdale Road. Officers have now set up a perimeter with K-9 units, in hopes of locating the man who fled.

