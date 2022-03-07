Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Manhunt underway for man who fled during a traffic stop in Madison

A manhunt is underway for a man who fled during a traffic stop in Madison.
A manhunt is underway for a man who fled during a traffic stop in Madison.(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A manhunt is underway for a man who fled during a traffic stop in Madison.

According to Captain Kevin Newman, a man fled the scene during a traffic stop on Highway 51 in Madison.

The man later got out of his vehicle on foot and ran into a wooded area near Tisdale Road. Officers have now set up a perimeter with K-9 units, in hopes of locating the man who fled.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cordarious Johnson (left) Ahkeem Lewis (middle) Cortez Robinson (right)
Manhunt underway for 3 teens wanted for attempted murder in Canton
Family Dollar is facing multiple class-action lawsuits in at least three states due to the rat...
Multiple lawsuits filed against Family Dollar after rat infestation
Man shot, killed at an apartment parking lot in Hazlehurst
BankPlus reported that they were experiencing technical difficulties with their online banking...
BankPlus resolves technical difficulties with online banking application
Family of postal worker, killed while delivering mail, believes justice is being denied in the federal case

Latest News

Center for Integrative Health to host inaugural ‘Spring into Wellness ‘event
Mayor Lumumba Weekly Media Briefing
The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians confirmed the deaths of two people in Newton County are...
Two deaths in Newton County under investigation
The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday night.
Woman shot in head during drive-by shooting near Tucker road