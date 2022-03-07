Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Manhunt underway for 3 teens wanted for attempted murder in Canton

Cordarious Johnson (left) Ahkeem Lewis (middle) Cortez Robinson (right)
Cordarious Johnson (left) Ahkeem Lewis (middle) Cortez Robinson (right)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A manhunt is underway for three teens wanted for conspiracy to commit attempted murder in Canton.

Canton Police Department says 16-year-old Cortez Robinson, 16-year-old Cordarious Johnson, and Ahkeem Lewis brandished their weapons at a victim at a gas station in Canton around 10 p.m. on February 12.

According to CPD, the victim then left the gas station. However, ten minutes later, the three suspects followed the victim to Boyd Street, where they shot at the victim’s vehicle multiple times.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a hospital. The victim is in stable condition.

The three suspects are considered armed and dangerous. Cordarious Johnson was arrested for the murder of a 15-year-old in Canton on July 12, 2021.

If you have any information, please contact Canton Police Department at (601) 859-2121 or CrimeStoppers at (601) 355-8477.

CrimeStoppers is offering up to a $2,500 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

