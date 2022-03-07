Madison Police search for man accused in hit-and-run crash

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Madison Police Department is searching for a man accused of fleeing a hit-and-run crash.

Police tried to stop the driver of a black Ford Explorer who was driving northbound on Highway 51 on Monday morning.

After a brief pursuit, the driver stopped near Green Oak Lane, got out of the vehicle and fled into the woods.

After a manhunt of the area proved unfruitful, officers called the search off.

Police say the suspect is Jesus Salvador Melendez from Jackson.

Melendez has a warrant for his arrest for leaving the scene of an accident and fleeing a law enforcement officer.

If you know where he may be, call MPD at 601-856-6111.

