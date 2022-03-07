Lumumba urges caution amid COVID-19, responds to council’s criticism in weekly briefing

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba hosted his weekly news conference Monday, March 7.

The mayor discussed his recent decision to lift the city’s mask mandate, urging everyone to continue using caution to keep everyone safe.

“Just because we’re lifting the mask mandate does not mean that we are beyond the pandemic,” Lumumba said. “It does not mean that COVID-19 no longer exists. It does not mean that this disease is not still a deadly virus.”

In Hinds County alone, the mayor said 769 people have died due to COVID-19.

“It is voluntary. If you chose to wear a mask for your protection or the people in your house, then that’s in order.”

The mayor also said he regretted that the back and forth between him and some city council members in recent weeks has been a distraction to city business.

Council meetings have been intense for some time now, but tensions flared last month after the mayor accused ‘certain council members’ of steering contracts by accepting bribes in exchange for a favorable vote.

“It is quite clear that the disapproval flows on both sides,” the mayor said. “It means a lot to me when we are steering away from a contract that is $12 million cheaper than the alternative, meaning, you the residents, the people who pay their water bills, with sanitation attached to it are going to have to pay the difference of $12 million. That affects me that bothers me, that troubles me, and I think we have to pay attention to these facts. I regret that the back and forth has let away from us asking those critical questions. The questions of - how do we feel that the residents are going to have to pay that difference.”

