Jackson residents frustrated with increasing crime numbers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Just three months into 2022 and the city of Jackson already has 23 homicides. Community members say enough is enough and think city leaders need to do more to help stop the violence.

“I’m frustrated with the city of Jackson,” said Nicole Shelton. “It’s very broken; it’s very broken. It’s very lax.”

Family members and loved ones of victims who have died to violence in Jackson gathered in different parts of the city to support one another and offer solutions to the growing crime problem.

“Unless we get back to the problem solving and get back to caring about our neighbors, you know, it’s going to get worse,” said Shantell Johnson.

Shantell Johnson lost her son last fall, and she is tired of seeing her hometown infested with crime.

“I lost my mind when my neighbors were losing theirs (loved ones), when my family members was losing theirs (loved ones), when I see my community not being where they was as little girl,” said Johnson. “Not being able to talk to the people that you vote in office and hold them accountable for being in city government.”

Jackson Councilman Kenneth Stokes understands their frustrations.

He has come up with a possible solution to hopefully combat juvenile crime.

He wants police to charge parents with a misdemeanor if their child commits a violent crime.

“If your child out here killing, shooting, and hurting people, you out somewhere smoking dope, getting drunk and everything else. We’re gonna charge you with a misdemeanor. You got to make sure that you have your child under control.”

Councilman Stokes plans to present this proposal during the next city hall meeting.

While it is just that, a proposal, some citizens agree with Councilman Stokes, and they think city officials and police need to do more to sweep crime off the streets.

“We shouldn’t ever stop holding them accountable,” said Johnson. “Not only the parents, city officials all the way around.”

