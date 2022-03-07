Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

‘It’s just a blessing to be here:’ Jackson church offers fellowship, resources to city’s homeless

By Brendan Hall
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Sunday was all about the homeless community in downtown Jackson.

The Jackson Revival Center Church sponsored an event called “A New Season,” which provided mobile showers, free clothes, food, health screenings, and more to those who need it most.

But for Lee Leopard, it was simply the opportunity to talk and laugh with those in the community that meant the most to him.

“I’m part of the homeless crew around here, and we get to come here to these places like this and be part of the people. That way we don’t feel like outcasts,” he said. “These little extra events account for who we are. They’re extra meals when we lay down at night. It’s just a blessing to be here.”

Providing that human connection is what the event was all about, according to visionary Matthew Donaldson and organizer Pastor Jennifer Biard.

“Today is a day of celebration for our homeless community to just give them a little love and a little joy,” Donaldson said.

“It’s to give them something to live for, something to strive for, to put goals out in front of them, let them know people care,” Biard said. “People will come alongside you, assist you, and refer you to make sure [the homeless] can get to the things they need in order to have a future that looks different than today.”

Biard said the COVID-19 pandemic continues to drastically increase the city’s homeless population.

That’s why a mobile clinic was on-site to provide vaccinations to those who were interested and also to meet general wellness needs.

“A lot of employers are requiring individuals to be vaccinated. We had one gentleman earlier who said, ‘you know what, now I can go find me a job,’” My Brother’s Keeper Community Mobile Manager Gerald Gibson said. “So that’s empowering them to go out and be able to start seeking the type of other help or assistance that they need.”

The celebration follows a rough past few months for those living on the streets here in Jackson. Throughout the winter, frigid temperatures killed at least three homeless people in a span of three weeks.

If everybody does something, Biard believes nobody has to be without a home.

“This is just one of those things that we don’t want to try to put a Band-Aid on the situation but see what we can do in the future to help eliminate or at least greatly decrease homelessness,” she said.

Biard said volunteers walked around Sunday and assessed the needs of the less fortunate so that her Church can start forming partnerships and putting resources where they’re needed most.

Sunday’s event, Biard said, was only the beginning.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of postal worker, killed while delivering mail, believes justice is being denied in the federal case
Owner of Rosemont Gardens Memorial Park believes illegal activity at abandoned park next door is leading to illegal activity on her property
Cordarious Johnson (left) Ahkeem Lewis (middle) Cortez Robinson (right)
Manhunt underway for 3 teens wanted for attempted murder in Canton
Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner elbows Chicago Sky's Stevanie Dolson during the second half...
WNBA’s Brittney Griner arrested in Russia on drug charges
Flora man struck by vehicle in Madison County while directing traffic around disabled vehicle

Latest News

Jackson residents frustrated with increasing crime numbers
A wildfire closed lanes earlier in the Adams Run area on Sunday.
FIRST ALERT: Lanes start to open on Savannah Highway at Adams Run
‘It’s just a blessing to be here:’ Jackson church offers fellowship, resources to city’s homeless
Jackson residents are frustrated with increasing crime numbers