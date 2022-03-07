‘Inconceivable Act’: Man charged with murder of 2-year-old in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested and charged with the murder of a child in Jackson.

Melanie Henderson, 2, was found unresponsive and rushed to the hospital Friday.

Her injuries revealed she suffered blunt force trauma. She died Monday morning.

Police interviewed everyone that was home at the time of the incident and charged 20-year-old Jermarcus Kelly.

“It was a senseless, a sickening, and an inconceivable act. Our hearts go out to the family of this young child, and we would like to let the public know that we did bring this young man to justice,” said Jackson Police Department Spokesperson Sam Brown.

