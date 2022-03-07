First Alert Forecast: rain, storms likely Monday; cooler, unsettled mid-week

MONDAY: Our next storm system will begin to head southward into the region to start off the new work and school week. Expect chances for showers and storms to increase through the late morning and early afternoon hours as highs top out in the 70s to near 80. While a severe weather risk is present, it is low – but still something to keep in mind. Strong winds will be the primary risk, though hail and a brief spin-up can’t be ruled out. Higher potential for storms will tend to be north/east of Metro Jackson. Risk will tend to fade after sunset with lows in the 40s.

TUESDAY: In the wake of the cold front, expect highs to only manage the 50s amid mainly cloudy skies and rain chance returns as another wave of low pressure will resurge the moisture back over the region, kicking up rain chances again through the afternoon and evening hours. We’ll stay soggy overnight with lows in the 40s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Rain chance will tend to taper again through Wednesday as the 2nd wave moves farther east. In its wake, we’ll see highs slowly begin to rebound through the 50s and 60s – eventually 70s will come back by Thursday. Our next round of rain will move in through Friday ahead of a late Winter blast of cold air – knocking highs down deep into the 40s by Saturday, frosty 20s overnight to only rebound near 60° by Sunday.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

