First Alert Forecast: Our Cold Front continues to push through the area. Now, we are seeing cooler temperatures in the area.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good afternoon! Our Monday has been rather wet for us as we’ve seen a fair share of showers and a few thunderstorms moving through the area.

Now, since our Cold Front has moved through, we are seeing much cooler temperatures moving into the area. Following the rain, we are going to continue with mostly cloudy skies. Highs fall to the low to mid-60s. We are only seeing lingering showers in the area. Lows on Monday fall to the mid-40s with mostly cloudy conditions.

Certainly an up and down pattern this week with more rain on the way during the week. Cooler temps are in the forecast for the weekend.

Tuesday, we see another chance for a few storms to move through the area, bringing us another chance of rainfall. Cloudy conditions continue with a 60% chance of showers, with Highs in the low 50s and Lows falling to the mid-40s. Wednesday, our rain chances begin to taper off somewhat. But we hold on to cloudy conditions with a 40% chance of showers. Highs on Wednesday rebound to the low 60s, and Lows Wednesday night falls to the mid-40s.

Thursday, we are seeing a clearing happening through the area. We see mostly sunny conditions, with Highs rebounding back to the low 70s and Lows falling to the low 50s. Friday, we prepare for another Cold Front to move through the area which brings us a 30% chance of showers with Highs in the upper 60s. Lows fall to the low 30s following the Front.

Cooler temperatures in store for our weekend! But we also see beautiful weather out for the weekend as well! (WLBT)

Saturday, Highs fall to the mid-40s. Much cooler temperatures for our Saturday. Lows fall too the mid-20s. Sunday, we see a small rebound of temperatures to the low 60s.

Thank you for tuning in to WLBT First Alert Weather!

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.