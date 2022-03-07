Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

COVID-19 leads to loss of gray matter in brain, study shows

A study found that COVID-19 leads to loss of gray matter in the brain, particularly damaging...
A study found that COVID-19 leads to loss of gray matter in the brain, particularly damaging the areas relating to smell.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It appears that COVID-19 can cause the loss of gray matter in the brain.

A new study published Monday in Nature found that even mild COVID-19 infections can cause damage in the brain, particularly the area related to smell.

Scientists compared brain imaging from more than 400 people who had COVID-19 with nearly 400 people who were not infected.

Researchers found that that brains of those who had COVID-19 had a greater loss of gray matter and abnormalities in the brain tissue compared with those who were not infected.

The lead author of the study says he plans on doing brain images of participants in one or two years to see if the damage goes away.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cordarious Johnson (left) Ahkeem Lewis (middle) Cortez Robinson (right)
Manhunt underway for 3 teens wanted for attempted murder in Canton
A manhunt is underway for a man who fled during a traffic stop in Madison.
Manhunt underway for man who fled during a traffic stop in Madison
The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday night.
Woman shot in head during drive-by shooting near Tucker road
Jackson Police Department
‘Inconceivable Act’: Man charged with murder of 2-year-old in Jackson
Man shot, killed at an apartment parking lot in Hazlehurst

Latest News

When a New Jersey apartment caught fire, a father dropped his 3-year-old son out a window into...
First responders catch 3-year-old dropped out window by dad in fire rescue
Nearly 2 months after Jackson airport evacuation, no new info on those behind bomb threat
Nearly 2 months after Jackson airport evacuation, no new info on those behind bomb threat
Leaded gasoline was the dominant form of lead exposure from the 1940s to the late 1980s,...
Half of US adults exposed to harmful lead levels as kids
Hunter James Tatum, 25, was indicted by a grand jury last week on a capital murder charge in...
Death penalty sought for man after pregnant wife, unborn son killed
WLBT at 10p (March 7, 2022)
WLBT at 10p (March 7, 2022)