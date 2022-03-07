Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Center for Integrative Health to host inaugural ‘Spring into Wellness ‘event

(Source: WMC)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Center for Integrative Health will host its inaugural “Spring Into Wellness” family-friendly celebration on Saturday, April 9.

The event sponsored by the Center, a part of the University of Mississippi Medical Center, will “nurture mind, body and spirit while creating a healthier Mississippi,” said Dr. Danny Burgess, UMMC professor of psychiatry and the Center’s director.

Events kick off with an 8 a.m. 5K Run and Walk that will begin in the Holmes Community College Wellness and Fitness Center parking lot, 331 Sunnybrook Road in Ridgeland. Registration is $25 through March 21 and $35 after that, and it includes a race T-shirt. To sign up, click here.

Spring Into Wellness also includes lots of free activities, including a Family Fun Run, chair yoga instruction, a healthy snack demonstration, a health fair with screenings, kids’ bounce house and obstacle course, a massage tent, a Wheel of Wellness, a kids’ crafts tent and door prizes.

Register by Wednesday, March 23, to guarantee a T-shirt size of your choice. For more details, contact Center physical therapist Rachel Deer at rdear@umc.edu

