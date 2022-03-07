Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Amazon rainforest nearing tipping point, study suggests

The Amazon is nearing a tipping point of shifting from a rainforest to a savannah, a new study...
The Amazon is nearing a tipping point of shifting from a rainforest to a savannah, a new study suggests.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists said the Amazon rainforest may be nearing a critical tipping point that could see it turn into something more like a grassy savannah.

A study published Monday in the journal Nature Climate Change looked at month-by-month satellite imagery of the rainforest over 20 years.

Scientists said they’re seeing signs of what they call “resilience loss” over about three-fourths of the rainforest, which basically means it’s losing its ability to recover from things like droughts, logging and fires.

It’s not possible to tell exactly when the transition from rainforest to savannah might happen, but the authors of the study said once it’s obvious, it’ll be too late to stop.

That’s bad news for the rest of the planet, because the rainforest stores a huge amount of carbon, which affects global weather patterns.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cordarious Johnson (left) Ahkeem Lewis (middle) Cortez Robinson (right)
Manhunt underway for 3 teens wanted for attempted murder in Canton
A manhunt is underway for a man who fled during a traffic stop in Madison.
Manhunt underway for man who fled during a traffic stop in Madison
The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday night.
Woman shot in head during drive-by shooting near Tucker road
Jackson Police Department
‘Inconceivable Act’: Man charged with murder of 2-year-old in Jackson
Man shot, killed at an apartment parking lot in Hazlehurst

Latest News

When a New Jersey apartment caught fire, a father dropped his 3-year-old son out a window into...
First responders catch 3-year-old dropped out window by dad in fire rescue
Nearly 2 months after Jackson airport evacuation, no new info on those behind bomb threat
Nearly 2 months after Jackson airport evacuation, no new info on those behind bomb threat
Leaded gasoline was the dominant form of lead exposure from the 1940s to the late 1980s,...
Half of US adults exposed to harmful lead levels as kids
Hunter James Tatum, 25, was indicted by a grand jury last week on a capital murder charge in...
Death penalty sought for man after pregnant wife, unborn son killed
WLBT at 10p (March 7, 2022)
WLBT at 10p (March 7, 2022)