MMA B2 fighting series comes to Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mixed Martial Arts competitors strolled down the red carpet at the Jackson Convention Complex Saturday as they got ready for their big fights.

Dozens of fans were also on hand and just as eager and excited to see a smackdown.

This event is part of the B2 fight series, which is a premier developmental league for mixed martial arts. Organizers say the goal is to train and prepare wrestlers on the local level for major championship leagues like the UFC.

“Every city got good fighters there,” said Former UFC Fighter Chris Lytle. “We want to give them a showcase of what they can do and let the people come out and see it.”

Tonight’s event consisted of eights fights, but the big showdown is between MMA professionals Thiago Belo.

“I’m ready for him man. I’m ready to sit him down wrestling and striking him and everything, so I’m ready,” B2 Fighter Thiago Belo.

“I’m prepared to wrestle; I’m prepared to get ugly in the clinch,” said B2 Fighter Joshua Weems. “I’m prepared to go to the ground. I’m prepared to let my kicks go. I’m a kicker, and I’m going to let my hands go of course.”

Being in Mississippi is especially special to Joshua Weems. He says this fight is important to him because Jackson is his hometown.

“It’s like no other feeling,” said B2 Fighter Joshua Weems. “I’m knocking on the door to the UFC, so I really think this is going to be one of my last times fighting in my hometown, so I’m really looking to soak it all in right before I step into that cage and really put everything on the line for my future.”

The winner tonight will get B2 Series title belt, a cash prize, and bragging rights.

