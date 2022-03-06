Man shot, killed at an apartment parking lot in Hazlehurst

HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was shot and killed in Hazlehurst on Saturday evening.

The information comes from Copiah County Coroner Ellis Stuart.

Coroner Stuart says 22-year-old Malik-Desean Washington was found dead at an apartment parking lot on 511 Gallatin Street.

According to Coroner Stuart, authorities were not notified of the shooting until Sunday morning.

Authorities have not provided information about a suspect at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

