Jackson residents want city leaders to put differences aside and select a company for trash pickup

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -A little more than three weeks — that’s how long the city of Jackson has to come up with a new contract for garbage pickup.

As things currently stand, the future for garage collection remains in limbo, and some residents are not happy about it.

“I want it settled quickly so that we know what’s ahead of us in terms of the garbage every day,” said Ron Aldridge, who lives in Jackson.

Right now, the mayor and city council disagree on which company to give a new contract to.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba suggested the board go with Richard’s Disposal, which is a firm based out of New Orleans, Louisiana.

Despite the mayor’s suggestion, council members have voted against that option twice.

Some council members said they want Waste Management to continue picking up trash in Jackson in the Capital City.

In fact, legal action has even been taken regarding this issue.

Just last month, Mayor Lumumba issued an emergency declaration, saying he would go into a one-year emergency contract with Richard’s Disposal to pick up garbage starting April 1.

However, Waste Management filed an injunction in Hinds County Circuit Court against that declaration, saying the mayor refused to negotiate with any other vendors.

While city leaders go back and forth, residents we spoke with said they just want the best company to get the contract and hope their garbage will be picked up after this current contract expires.”

I don’t understand all that’s going on down there,” said Aldridge. “I just want the truth to be told about every aspect of the contracts that are being looked at, both sides of them, and want what’s best for Jackson.”

“Anybody that’s willing to do so, I’m fine with it, as long as they can do something about it,” said Denzil Simmons, Jackson resident.

As the days continue to pass, Simmons and Aldridge said they’re remaining hopeful that a company will be selected sooner rather than later.”

I’m hoping so,” said Simmons. “That’s all I can really do is hope, but we’re going to see where it goes though. I truly have enough faith, and I think it someway they’re going to make something happen.”

The council is scheduled to meet again on March 15 at 6:00 p.m.The current contract with Waste Management expires on April 1.

