Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

George Takei tells Americans to ‘suck it up’ on higher prices

Actor George Takei visits the Star Trek set in New York.
Actor George Takei visits the Star Trek set in New York.(WCAX)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVUE) - George Takei is catching heat for his suggestion telling Americans to just ‘suck it up’ over the higher prices.

The ‘Star Trek’ actor posted on Twitter Friday saying, “Americans: We can endure higher prices for food and gas if it means putting the screws to Putin. Consider it a patriotic donation in the fight for freedom over tyranny.”

Social media wasn’t having it. Takei is pretty much telling Americans to have a better attitude about it rather than complain about it. Sad to say it is a setback because Takei is a rich celebrity, so it does seem kind of tone-deaf telling regular people to just chip in.

Who knows, George could be donating to help the cause in Ukraine. At the same time, high prices affect him too just like every American, it just hurts some more than others.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owner of Rosemont Gardens Memorial Park believes illegally activity at abandoned park next door is leading to illegal activity on her property
Family of postal worker, killed while delivering mail, believes justice is being denied in the federal case
Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner elbows Chicago Sky's Stevanie Dolson during the second half...
WNBA’s Brittney Griner arrested in Russia on drug charges
Flora man struck by vehicle in Madison County while directing traffic around disabled vehicle
(L-R) Jeremiah Floyd, David Harper, Lenard Harris, Larry Johnson
Business owner shoots would-be burglar, holds others at gunpoint until police arrive

Latest News

An elderly lady is assisted while crossing the Irpin river, under a bridge that was destroyed...
Ukraine official says assault halts evacuations for 2nd time
Monday, our rain chances are greater. We are under a Marginal Risk for strong storms Monday...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Vice President Kamala Harris will speak at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, the site...
VP Harris to mark ‘Bloody Sunday’ anniversary in Selma
Investigators found what’s believed to be the body of 57-year-old Cynthia Cole in a septic tank...
Body of missing Fla. woman found in backyard septic tank
A woman runs as she flees with her family across a destroyed bridge in the outskirts of Kyiv,...
Putin says Ukraine’s future in doubt as cease-fires collapse