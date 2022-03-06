George Takei tells Americans to ‘suck it up’ on higher prices

(WVUE) - George Takei is catching heat for his suggestion telling Americans to just ‘suck it up’ over the higher prices.

The ‘Star Trek’ actor posted on Twitter Friday saying, “Americans: We can endure higher prices for food and gas if it means putting the screws to Putin. Consider it a patriotic donation in the fight for freedom over tyranny.”

Social media wasn’t having it. Takei is pretty much telling Americans to have a better attitude about it rather than complain about it. Sad to say it is a setback because Takei is a rich celebrity, so it does seem kind of tone-deaf telling regular people to just chip in.

This guy is a multimillionaire. If you’re living on a shoestring budget, you can’t afford to put screws to Putin.



George Takei doesn’t care because this won’t hurt him. But he wants you to do your patriotic duty. https://t.co/h02r6bUNfm — Brian Onorio (@brianonorio) March 5, 2022

Who knows, George could be donating to help the cause in Ukraine. At the same time, high prices affect him too just like every American, it just hurts some more than others.

