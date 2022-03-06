First Alert Forecast: unsettled and cooler conditions expected through the week ahead

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Breezy and relatively warm conditions are anticipated into the overnight period. Expect overnight low temperatures to bottom out only in the middle 60s. There could also be a few showers around at times through the night before better chances arrive by tomorrow.

Our weather pattern will begin to change on Monday form our next cold front cold. A line of showers will be likely ahead of this front once it starts to move in by mid tomorrow from the west. An isolated strong to severe thunderstorm remains possible with this line, but the overall risk for severe weather is low and slim. Temperatures will be in the 70s to near 80 degrees in some spots ahead of the front. We will fall to the 60s and 50s by the afternoon hours once it passes through. We will briefly dry out tomorrow night as well as lows fall back to the 40s.

Another disturbance will ride along the same front and will help bring in around wave of scattered showers on Tuesday where highs will only manage the 50s. Periods of rain will continue into Wednesday before we briefly dry out and warm up into Thursday where temperatures look to reach the lower 70s. Another cold front will swing in going into Friday bringing in more showers to the area. This front will put an end to the unsettled pattern by the weekend, but it will be cooler out. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s with lows near freezing.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.