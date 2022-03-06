First Alert Forecast: Cloudy conditions for our Sunday with a few spot showers. Greater chance for storms on Monday!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Morning Temperatures are rather pleasant, but we are experiencing cloud cover to start things this morning.

Sunday, we see Highs reaching the low 80s with almost the same conditions as Saturday. Sunday, we have cloud cover moving in with Low rain chances throughout the afternoon and evening. Lows on Sunday fall to mid-60s.

Monday, our rain chances are greater. We are under a Marginal Risk for strong storms Monday morning!

Going back into the workweek, our front begins to move into the area with more cloud cover moving through the South region. Monday’s Highs fall to the upper 70s with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. We are under a Marginal Risk for strong storms on Monday. Thunderstorms are expected to move through during later morning, early afternoon hours. Lows on Monday fall to the low 40s.

Storms return on Monday with temperatures decreasing during the week. (WLBT)

Tuesday and Wednesday, Highs fall to the upper 50s to low 60s with Lows in the mid-40s with light chances on both days. Looking at a 30 to 40% chance of showers with sporadic cloud cover. Thursday and Friday, we continue with light rain chances with Highs rising to the upper 60s to low 70s and Lows falling to the mid-40s. Cloud cover continues over most of the area with a 30% chance of showers.

Saturday, Highs fall to the low 50s with mostly sunny conditions.

