Clinton pulls off comeback to claim 6A crown

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It was epic enough that the Clinton boys basketball team pulled off back-to-back state championships for the first time in school history, but how the Arrows did it, is what made it legendary.

Trailing Olive Branch by 14 at the start of the fourth quarter, CHS stormed back to win the MHSAA 6A finals, 76-75. Jaylon Davis capping off the comeback with the tying and go-ahead free throws with 3.1 seconds left in the contest. It was the second time in as many games that Clinton came back from double digits in the fourth quarter, having pulled off something similar against Brandon High School in the semifinals three days prior.

Kimani Hamilton ended his high school career with an exclamation point. The senior guard and Mississippi State signee led the way with 24 points and 9 rebounds to earn championship game Most Valuable Player honors.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.