BankPlus resolves technical difficulties with online banking application

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - BankPlus has resolved a technical issue that caused customers to see an incorrect balance on their online banking application.

According to Rob Armour, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and Product Development Officer, a core vendor was performing a system upgrade related to online banking applications on Sunday morning.

Armour says that this briefly caused balances to show incorrectly online and on BankPlus mobile applications.

Armour says that there was never an actual issue in the core system or with funds in customer accounts, and that the issue has been resolved and balances are now displaying correctly.

