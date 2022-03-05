Senate re-writes House bill that would help Jackson with water, sewer

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two months into the legislative session, it now seems unclear how much, if any, funding Jackson will receive from the state to address its water and sewer needs.

It’s also unclear how any money that might be allocated to Jackson would be distributed following major changes to H.B. 1031.

The bill, which was authored by Rep. Shanda Yates, would have established a special account under the Mississippi Department of Finance Administration (DFA) to help fund immediate water and sewer needs; $40 million to make those repairs was expected to be set aside in a separate appropriations bill.

However, sweeping changes were made to 1031 in the Senate Appropriations Committee this week, with senators striking the language establishing the special account, and replacing it with language that would create a new water quality commission to whom Jackson and other cities would have to report.

Changes come weeks after WLBT reported on the struggles Jackson has faced in getting state help with water and sewer.

The new language, meanwhile, does not make it clear that Jackson would receive funding, only that if it did receive funding, it would have to report any state and federal violations to that board.

The amendment was introduced by Sen. John Polk, chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee. Polk would not say whether he supports allocating funding to Jackson, saying it’s something that needs additional study.

“The city of Jackson has lots of needs that we’ve known about for a long time, but it seems for some reason they have difficulty in taking the funds that are made available to them and applying it to... water and sewer,” he said. “They’re not getting the best results from it.”

The amendment replaces the bill’s previous language with the text of Senate Bill 2814, which would create the Mississippi Water Quality Commission “for the purpose of providing oversight where state resources are provided to local governments and nonprofit entities in order to create and maintain efficient, safe, and reliable water and sewer systems for citizens.”

Under the bill, the commission would have seven members, with three appointed by the governor, two appointed by the lieutenant governor, and one each named by the executive directors of the Mississippi State Department of Health and the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality.

Local governments would be required to report all safe drinking water violations to the board and provide it with copies of all remediation plans to address the violations. The commission would also provide oversight on how those cities used state funds to address water and sewer repairs.

Yates, who represents parts of Hinds and Madison counties, questions why the amendment was needed in the first place.

“My original bill had a committee, a nine-member committee. The reason the committee was taken out was to try and streamline the process without giving up some level of oversight,” she said. “That was because we have such a short time to use ARPA. To get nine people to review, approve, or rubber-stamp a plan, or come up with a plan on their own, is somewhat cumbersome.”

“There was still oversight. There was still accountability, but we had taken out some of the bureaucracy and conjuring that would have occurred to get the committee to meet regularly and get everything approved.”

Under Yates’ measure, the account would have been funded with ARPA, or American Rescue Plan Act dollars.

The new water quality commission would not have oversight over ARPA monies, which will fall under the purview of MDEQ and MSDH, said Sen. Josh Harkins.

Harkins, who represents Rankin County, authored S.B. 2814. He said he wasn’t familiar with H.B. 1031 and was not on the committee that added his bill as an amendment.

However, he says the water quality commission would be better suited to oversee how Jackson spends state funds than DFA.

“Do you know of anybody at DFA that has any history or expertise in water systems or... environmental regulations or requirements?” he asked. “That’s the point of the commission, is that you got to have people that have experience and expertise in running public utilities.”

At least one member appointed by the governor and lieutenant governor will have to have management experience at an investor-owned utility.

He also said the additional oversight is needed, in part, because the commission would also provide public notice of Maximum Contaminant Level violations reported.

Maximum Contaminant Level violations occur when contaminants are higher than allowed in drinking water supplies.

In 2021, the Lumumba administration came under fire for not releasing details about the condition of the water treatment system, more than a year after the Environmental Protection Agency issued an emergency administrative order demanding problems be addressed.

Council members have also told WLBT they’ve first learned of other violations and notices after they were reported on by local media.

The amended version of H.B. 1031 passed the Senate on a 50-2 vote and is now going back to the House for concurrence. If the House does not concur with the changes, it will go to a conference committee for a new version to be hammered out.

“This is going to go to conference,” Harkins said. “I don’t know what the final version is going to look like.”

