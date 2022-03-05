Owner of Rosemont Gardens Memorial Park believes illegally activity at abandoned park next door is leading to illegal activity on her property

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Just last month, we told you about a family being upset about the poor conditions at Rosemont Gardens Memorial Park.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart recently bought the property.

She said she’s happy about the cemetery’s potential.

However, she’s not happy about the vandalism and debris scattered everywhere.

“It’s awful and sad of the condition that the property is in,” said Stewart. “It’s awful and sad of the activities that I have observed out here.”

Stewart often comes to check-in and clean up the cemetery.

She also often sees people doing illegal activity and sometimes has to run them off.

“Sexual activity, drug activity, illegal dumping,” she described. “The fact that people were laid to rest here, and they can’t rest in peace.”

Parham Bridges Park in South Jackson sits next to the cemetery.

It’s been abandoned for more than a decade and has turned into an eyesore with trash and litter spread throughout the park.

Stewart believes what’s happening there is a major factor to what’s happening on her property.

“There are squatters and homeless people living in the woods; there were actually some living in the woods over here,” said Stewart. “It saddened me to see what I saw over there, and it helped me to understand what’s going on over here on this property is probably coming from people who are over there on that property.”

In fact, Stewart believes squatters are responsible for a fire that broke out at the park on Friday.

Our news crew was on the scene when a man was handcuffed by police and placed into a cop cruiser.

The Hinds County coroner said she called police on him after seeing suspicious activity.

Stewart said she’s on a mission to revitalize the area and knows it’s going to start with cracking down on those responsible for creating this big mess.

“A good six months of cleanup around here would make a big difference,” said Stewart. “A steady presence of the law enforcement would help move the homeless who have taken up residence in these woods out.”

The park is owned by the county.

District 1 Supervisor Robert Graham said the board is looking to see if it can use money from the American Rescue Plan to help clean up and restore the area.

Graham also said the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department will increase patrols at the park and cemetery.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.