Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Flora man struck by vehicle in Madison County while directing traffic around disabled vehicle

(MGN)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Flora man was struck by a vehicle on Highway 22 near Cedar Hill Road at 6:26 p.m. on Friday.

Authorities say an eastbound 2010 Chevrolet Silverado struck 27-year-old Kendarious K. Yancy while he was directing traffic around a disabled vehicle.

Yancy was transported to UMMC with serious injuries. Mississippi Highway Patrol is currently investigating the incident.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) Jeremiah Floyd, David Harper, Lenard Harris, Larry Johnson
Business owner shoots would-be burglar, holds others at gunpoint until police arrive
Two people shot at Waffle House, one rushed into surgery
Two people shot at Waffle House, one rushed into surgery
Hinds County Sheriff's Office
Shots fired in parking lot at Continental Tire
Family of postal worker, killed while delivering mail, believes justice is being denied in the federal case

Latest News

Owner of Rosemont Gardens Memorial Park believes illegally activity at abandoned park next door is leading to illegal activity on her property
Maidan Square in Kyiv, Ukraine, Photo Date
Russian pastor, married into Ukrainian family, works to help those in need as invasion continues
Jackson cemetery owner wants something done about activity at park
WLBT News at 10 p.m. (3-4-22)
WLBT News at 10 p.m. (3-4-22)
Pushback on anti-critical race theory bill continues
Pushback on anti-critical race theory bill continues