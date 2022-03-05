Flora man struck by vehicle in Madison County while directing traffic around disabled vehicle

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Flora man was struck by a vehicle on Highway 22 near Cedar Hill Road at 6:26 p.m. on Friday.

Authorities say an eastbound 2010 Chevrolet Silverado struck 27-year-old Kendarious K. Yancy while he was directing traffic around a disabled vehicle.

Yancy was transported to UMMC with serious injuries. Mississippi Highway Patrol is currently investigating the incident.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.