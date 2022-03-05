Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: cooler and unsettled conditions expected through the week ahead

By Peyton Garrison
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You certainly won’t need a jacket getting out tonight and pretty much through the rest of the weekend. With clouds and more moisture around tonight, temperatures are expected to only fall to the lower and middle 60s. South winds will also stay breezy with gusts up to 20 MPH at times tonight.

Like today, Sunday’s forecast will feature windy and warm conditions. Temperatures will likely climb to the lower and middle 80s into the afternoon hours. As moisture surges in across the area, a few spotty showers or an isolated thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day tomorrow. Overall, rain chances through the rest of our weekend will be on the low-end side be an unsettled pattern arrives into the week ahead.

Our next cold front is on track to move into central MS on Monday. Ahead of this front, temperatures will be in the 70s to near 80 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms will also be possible once the front moves in during the day Monday. An isolated strong to severe storm is possible with this system, but it’s overall a low-end risk. We will turn drier and cooler behind the front later in the day and into Tuesday where highs will only manage the mid and upper 50s in most spots Tuesday afternoon. Another disturbance will bring another wave of showers late Tuesday before that exits to the east by Wednesday. A brief warm up to near 70 is expected into Thursday before yet another cold front marches in by Friday bringing in another chances for rain. We will turn much cooler in the wake of this front back to the 50s into the start of the weekend with lows near freezing.

