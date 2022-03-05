First Alert Forecast: Cloudy conditions today with light rain chance throughout the afternoon and evening! Highs in the low 80s

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Saturday morning!

We are experiencing much cloud cover this morning with light rain showers expected to move in for us during the afternoon and evening. Highs on this Saturday are expected to be in the low 80s with Lows falling to the low 60s. Sunday, we see Highs reaching the mid-80s with almost the same conditions as Saturday. Sunday, we have cloud cover moving in with Low rain chances throughout the afternoon and evening. Lows on Sunday fall to mid-60s.

We see our next greatest chance for showers and thunderstorms on Monday. Our Front pushes through Monday and we see storms moving through in the mid-afternoon and evening hours. (WLBT)

Going back into the workweek, our front begins to move into the area with more cloud cover moving through the South region. Monday’s Highs fall to the mid-70s with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. We are under a Marginal Risk for strong storms on Monday. Thunderstorms are expected to move through late morning going into the afternoon. Lows on Monday fall to the low 40s.

Low to mid 80s this weekend with Highs falling to the upper 70s on Monday. Monday brings us our next greatest chance of showers and thunderstorms. (WLBT)

Tuesday and Wednesday, Highs fall to the low 60s with Lows in the low 40s with light chances on both days. Looking at a 30 to 40% chance of showers with sporadic cloud cover. Thursday and Friday, we continue with light rain chances with Highs rising to the upper 60s and Lows falling to the mid-40s. Cloud cover continues over most of the area with a 30% chance of showers.

