Fire breaks out at detached apartment garage on East County Line Road

(WLBT)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -A fire broke out at a detached apartment garage on East County Line Road Saturday.

Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon says the fire occurred at a detached garage at the Town and Country Apartments.

According to Armon, the Jackson Fire Department received a call around 1:05 p.m. Once on the scene, firefighters were able to extinguish the fire.

No injuries have been reported, and authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

