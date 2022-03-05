Family of postal worker, killed while delivering mail, believes justice is being denied in the federal case

LEXINGTON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been a traumatizing two years for a Holmes county family waiting for the trial of the man accused of fatally shooting Sherry Ingold.

A competency hearing was held to determine if the man charged with the crime can stand trial. Meanwhile, Ingold’s family feels there is no justice.

Sherry Ingold, a postal worker, was shot and killed in the driveway of a home in Attala county while delivering mail.

“My mama was loved, and my mama was needed,” said daughter Kristy Ingold Killebrew. “Her life mattered to a lot of people.”

Since her mother’s death on January 16, 2020, Killebrew has agonized over whether the family would have their day in court. Investigators charged Roland Dampeer for the fatal attack. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District is prosecuting the case.

“He drug her out of her vehicle, shot her point-blank under her chin, went through her head, and left her to lay there,” said Killebrew.

Competency hearings for Dampeer have delayed a trial. Killebrew said there have been repeated continuances, and she feels there is little concern from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The family is requesting a jury trial.

“I at least want our attorney to fight and try even if there’s a one percent chance that we can beat this. I want to see them try, and I’ve not seen that yet,” the 31-year-old added.

“We deserve a guilty verdict. He admitted he did it,” said Vickie Gove.

Gove was Ingold’s best friend, having grown up together in the community where the postal worker lost her life.

“He committed a murder. He’s guilty, maybe insane,” said Gove. “Give us what we ask for. Twenty-five to life in prison or Twenty-five to life in a psychiatric ward.”

Dampeer has remained in custody and also faces federal charges for discharging a firearm. U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner has not responded to a request for comment on the case.

