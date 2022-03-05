Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Current weather conditions create high threat for wildfire in Mississippi

The current weather conditions are dry and breezy along with critically low relative humidity,...
The current weather conditions are dry and breezy along with critically low relative humidity, has created a very high threat for wildfire in Mississippi.(unsplash.com)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The current weather conditions are dry and breezy along with critically low relative humidity, has created a very high threat for wildfire in Mississippi.

These elements create an increased risk for devastating wildland fires. The Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) is strongly encouraging the public to postpone burning activities until further notice.

There are currently 10 counties in Mississippi under a burn ban. No outdoor burning of any kind is permitted during a burn ban. MFC will be continually monitoring conditions and updating the list of counties under a burn ban. To view the list and for more information on burn bans, visit mfc.ms.gov/burn-bans.

“The winds are picking up across the state with gusts in some areas over 17 mph,” said MFC state forester Russell Bozeman. “We are asking Mississippians to use caution when doing outdoor activities, and to not do any outdoor burning.”

In the last 24 hours, MFC contained 86 wildfires that burned over 3,000 acres. The South Region of Mississippi had 49 of those fires burning over 2,000 acres.

The MFC encourages caution around ignition sources, such as discarding cigarette butts and parking vehicles over dry grass. If you spot a wildfire, report it immediately by calling 911 and MFC Dispatch at 1-833-MFC-FIRE.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owner of Rosemont Gardens Memorial Park believes illegally activity at abandoned park next door is leading to illegal activity on her property
Family of postal worker, killed while delivering mail, believes justice is being denied in the federal case
Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner elbows Chicago Sky's Stevanie Dolson during the second half...
WNBA’s Brittney Griner arrested in Russia on drug charges
Flora man struck by vehicle in Madison County while directing traffic around disabled vehicle
(L-R) Jeremiah Floyd, David Harper, Lenard Harris, Larry Johnson
Business owner shoots would-be burglar, holds others at gunpoint until police arrive

Latest News

Monday, our rain chances are greater. We are under a Marginal Risk for strong storms Monday...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
MMA B2 fighting series comes to Jackson
Jackson residents want city leaders to put differences aside and select a company for trash pickup
The future of trash pickup in the Capital City remain in limbo
MMA B2 fighting series comes to Jackson