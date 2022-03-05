Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Crowd gathers at Juban Crossing overpass as trucker convoy rolls through

By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A crowd gathered near the Juban Crossing overpass on I-12 in Denham Springs Saturday morning, as a trucker convoy rolled down the highway.

A crowd gathered near the Juban Crossing overpass on I-12 in Denham Springs Saturday morning, as a truck convoy rolled down the highway.(Robert Arms)

Photos captured at the event show people standing along the highway, waving flags and holding up signs as the trucks passed.

RELATED: California convoy opposing COVID-19 mandates hits the road

According to a Facebook event called “American Truckers Freedom Convoy Demonstration,” the trucks are “traveling the I-10 corridor from Fresno to Jacksonville then up to DC.”

One participant said the demonstration was a show of support for truck drivers and served as a way to thank them for the work that they do.

The Facebook event stated the convoy began in Baton Rouge, passing the Nairn Drive Park overpass, near Acadian and Perkins around 9:00 a.m. before moving towards the Juban Crossing area around 9:15 a.m.

The convoy was reportedly scheduled to drive through surrounding areas Saturday, March 5 including Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Livingston, Hammond, Covington, Mandeville and Slidell.

The convoy is similar to others happening across the country as a protest against pandemic restrictions.

