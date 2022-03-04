Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT’s things to know 3/4/22: Anti-critical race theory bill, Inmate execution, Special Jackson city council meeting, 93-year-old super volunteer

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines, here are the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Mississippi House passes anti-critical race theory bill, sending it to the Governor

A bill seeking to ban critical race theory from being taught in public schools will soon be sent to the Governor’s desk. The Mississippi House of Representatives passed the bill after a long and emotional day of debate. “Critical race theory, prohibit.” That’s the title that appeared on the board through the six hours of House debate Thursday. But Rep. Joey Hood who handled the bill on the floor repeatedly gave responses along these lines. “Critical race is technically not defined in the bill, but as we’re all aware that’s what the questions are revolving around and it’s not to teach that any race, ethnicity or religion is superior or inferior,” said Rep. Hood. See more here.

2. MS Supreme Court denies request to take back inmate’s execution

Blayde Nathaniel Grayson
Blayde Nathaniel Grayson(MDOC)

The Mississippi Supreme court issued a new ruling on the case of a South Mississippi man on death row. Blayde Grayson asked the state to begin his own execution in December and now the state’s highest court is saying he can’t take that request back. The death row inmate was convicted of capital murder in the 1996 stabbing death of 78-year-old Minnie Smith during a burglary of her George County home. In a December handwritten letter to justices, he said, “I ask to see that my execution should be carried out forthwith.” His attorney Attorney David Voisin, submitted a separate letter one week later telling justices that Grayson still has an appeal pending in federal court. Because of that, Voisin asked justices to disregard Grayson’s request. No plans for Grayson’s execution have been announced at this time.

3. ‘Extreme disapproval’ | Council expected to address mayor’s bribery comments at Friday meeting

Jackson City Council discusses trash emergency.
Jackson City Council discusses trash emergency.

Comments made by Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba that some council members took bribes to steer a lucrative waste-hauling contract could be addressed at a council meeting Friday. At a special called meeting Friday, the council will consider a resolution “expressing extreme disapproval of Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba’s comments toward certain city council members during a Feb. 28, 2022 press conference.” The resolution also states that the council has “extreme concern for staff members of the mayor confronting council members in their official capacity.” The resolution was authored by Ward 6 Councilman Aaron Banks and comes days after the mayor called out two council members, Ashby Foote and Kenneth Stokes, for allegedly accepting bribes and working to steer a waste-hauling contract to their preferred vendor. Full story here.

4. At 93, retired educator now a professional volunteer who runs farm, raises goats and sews puppets

Judith Gatewood, 93
Judith Gatewood, 93(Thomas Gatewood)

Whoever said getting older meant slowing down certainly hasn’t met 93-year-old Judith Gatewood. In a small town with a population of less than 10,000, the retired home economics teacher is involved in various activities that mirror many of her classroom lessons dozens of years ago. “One of the biggest thrills is when I go Downtown, and they say, ‘Ohhhh, Ms. Gatewood. I love you. You taught me so many years ago,’” and I’m thinking to myself - you look different, do I remember you?” Gatewood said with an innocent, infectious laugh. The 93-year-old volunteers at a crisis center for young, expectant mothers, makes sock monkeys for kids, big and small, and raises pygmy goats. She does all this while managing Gatewood Blueberries, a family farm of four generations from her late husband. “I love it,” Judith smiled. Full story here.

