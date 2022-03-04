Connect. Shop. Support Local.
War overseas, pain at the pump causing spike in electric car sales

By Brendan Hall
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Increasing gas prices are steering more drivers toward electric cars.

In fact, BMW of Jackson Sales Manager Landon Tucker said they’re selling out before they even get to the store.

Tucker said he’s noticed an uptick in electric and hybrid car sales for the last eighteen months but that the war overseas is driving the demand even higher.

“I had a friend text me yesterday, and he was never interested in electric vehicles. But he finally said, ‘After seeing what’s happening in Ukraine and the fact that we depend on Russia for so much oil, it really makes you want to go electric because you can fuel that with stuff you produce domestically,’” he said.

According to Gas Buddy, prices across the country are up nearly nineteen cents from last week. As for Mississippi, the average price for fuel is about $3.40, which is up about twenty cents from a week ago.

“People are realizing that they’re spending a lot of money on gasoline and so it’s leading to more energy dependence,” Tucker said. “You can actually think of it as an ‘America-first kind of prospect’ by going with an electric vehicle.”

While the price of a gallon of gas is the biggest contributing factor, Tucker said there’s a couple other reasons as well.

The first is simply that electric cars look more like those that run on gas nowadays.

“The electric vehicles from the early 2010s were just compliance cars,” he said. “They were not cars that people actually really wanted to have.”

The second reason, Tucker said, is convenience.

“You just don’t have to do as many different things. You don’t have a transmission that is going to need replacing, and you don’t have oil changes... things like that.”

For all these reasons, Tucker said the rise in drivers turning toward electric will continue for years to come.

“We’ve got our two electric vehicles that are officially launching this month. Chevrolet is going to be launching the all electric Silverado in late 2024. They’ve got the electric Blazer and the electric Equinox coming. And then Lexus has said that they are going to be all electric by 2030 in the United States,” he said. “It’s without a doubt coming down the pipe.”

