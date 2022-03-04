Two people shot at Waffle House, one rushed into surgery

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating a Friday morning shooting at Waffle House on Larson Street.

JPD says a man shot two people after an argument in the parking lot.

A 25-year-old was shot several times and transported to a local hospital and rushed into surgery.

Another individual, 23 years old, has non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the leg.

Police say this all happened in the parking lot of the restaurant.

No other details have been released.

