Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Two people shot at Waffle House, one rushed into surgery

Two people shot at Waffle House, one rushed into surgery
Two people shot at Waffle House, one rushed into surgery(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 8:17 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating a Friday morning shooting at Waffle House on Larson Street.

JPD says a man shot two people after an argument in the parking lot.

A 25-year-old was shot several times and transported to a local hospital and rushed into surgery.

Another individual, 23 years old, has non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the leg.

Police say this all happened in the parking lot of the restaurant.

No other details have been released.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pass Christian's board of aldermen made the decision on Tuesday not to allow the cultivation,...
First Mississippi coast city opts out of medical marijuana
Parker was recently arrested by Oxford Police.
Oxford Police nab man for attempting to secretly photograph people using a business’ restroom
‘It’s been brewing for a while’ | Jackson residents, council president discuss fallout from...
‘It’s been brewing for a while’ | Jackson residents, council president discuss fallout from recent unfounded claims by mayor, councilman
Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba speaks at a previous press conference.
Did the mayor’s claims that council members were taking bribes cost him a seat on the 1% commission?

Latest News

Jackson City Council to vote on claims, resolution condemning mayor, staff actions
Cadarra Williams, 34
Accused burglar in the hospital after victim fights back
Jacobi J. Lofton
JPD searching for man wanted in shooting, victim in medically-induced coma
(L-R) Jeremiah Floyd, David Harper, Lenard Harris, Larry Johnson
Business owner shoots would-be burglar, holds others at gunpoint until police arrive
Chokwe Antar Lumumba September 14 press conference
Jackson mayor lifts mask mandate, other COVID-19 restrictions