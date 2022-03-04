Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Thursday Night Forecast

WLBT at 4p - clipped version
WLBT at 4p - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Warm weather continues with highs in the lower and middle 80s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.  Partly sunny skies will continue each day with a few showers possible by Sunday.  Next week looks unsettled with occasional rain.  The severe threat looks minimal.  Highs will be in the 60s each day.  Overnight lows will be in the 30s and 40s.  Rainfall could produce up to an inch or so of accumulation, while most of our area continues to suffer from some drought impacts. Overnight and morning temperatures will be in the 40s Friday morning, 50s Saturday morning and 60s Sunday morning.  Southwest wind at 5mph tonight and northeast at 10mph Friday.  Average high is 66 and the average low is 43.  Sunrise is 6:25am and the sunset is 6pm.

