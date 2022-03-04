Shots fired in parking lot at Continental Tire

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Shots were fired in the parking lot of Continental Tire on Friday.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says there was some sort of domestic dispute that led to the shots.

Jones says a man followed his girlfriend and fired shots at her vehicle, which also had her 4-year-old inside.

The woman and child were uninjured.

The man left the scene but was captured by officers and faces multiple charges. The name of the suspect has not yet been released.

