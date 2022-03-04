Russian pastor, married into Ukrainian family, works to help those in need as invasion continues

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As Russia continues to invade Ukraine, we’ve told you stories from those connected to the country.

You’ve heard from Ukrainians who live in Charlotte, Ukrainians with ties to our city who are sheltering outside of Kyiv and Ukrainians who may return to their country to fight.

On Friday, we talked to Pastor Prosvetov, who was born in Russia, married into a Ukrainian family and is now living here in Charlotte with his wife and four children.

Usually, the message here at Father’s House Church in Charlotte is one of peace and unity.

But knowing that the pastor is from both Russia and Ukraine - it makes that message all the more important in the last couple of weeks.

On Friday night, church seats are expected to be filled for a special service.

Like his other sermons this past week, Pastor Prosvetov will be preaching love and interconnectedness. It’s a topic that comes easy - as a melting pot of Europeans gather to pray at Father’s House Church.

The pastor says he doesn’t want to get political - but says even though some Russians may support Russian interests, everyone feels pain when it comes to the war.

“Russian people who live in Russia, they have a different opinion. But mostly don’t support the war because I think everybody understands war is bad. Nobody wins when wars come. Everybody lose,” Pastor Alex Prosvetov said.

They are getting involved by providing financial relief to some of their fellow Ukrainians overseas. The church says that money will help pay for refugee relief centers, first aid and food for those fleeing or suffering from the war.

