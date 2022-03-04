Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

MS Supreme Court denies request to take back inmate’s execution

By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGE CO., Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Supreme court issued a new ruling on the case of a South Mississippi man on death row.

Blayde Grayson asked the state to begin his own execution in December and now the state’s highest court is saying he can’t take that request back.

The death row inmate was convicted of capital murder in the 1996 stabbing death of 78-year-old Minnie Smith during a burglary of her George County home.

Blayde Nathaniel Grayson
Blayde Nathaniel Grayson(MDOC)

In a December handwritten letter to justices, he said, “I ask to see that my execution should be carried out forthwith.”

His attorney Attorney David Voisin, submitted a separate letter one week later telling justices that Grayson still has an appeal pending in federal court. Because of that, Voisin asked justices to disregard Grayson’s request.

No plans for Grayson’s execution have been announced at this time.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people shot at Waffle House, one rushed into surgery
Two people shot at Waffle House, one rushed into surgery
Pass Christian's board of aldermen made the decision on Tuesday not to allow the cultivation,...
First Mississippi coast city opts out of medical marijuana
Parker was recently arrested by Oxford Police.
Oxford Police nab man for attempting to secretly photograph people using a business’ restroom
‘It’s been brewing for a while’ | Jackson residents, council president discuss fallout from...
‘It’s been brewing for a while’ | Jackson residents, council president discuss fallout from recent unfounded claims by mayor, councilman
Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba speaks at a previous press conference.
Did the mayor’s claims that council members were taking bribes cost him a seat on the 1% commission?

Latest News

Jackson City Council to vote on claims, resolution condemning mayor, staff actions
Cadarra Williams, 34
Accused burglar in the hospital after victim fights back
Jacobi J. Lofton
JPD searching for man wanted in shooting, victim in medically-induced coma
(L-R) Jeremiah Floyd, David Harper, Lenard Harris, Larry Johnson
Business owner shoots would-be burglar, holds others at gunpoint until police arrive
Chokwe Antar Lumumba September 14 press conference
Jackson mayor lifts mask mandate, other COVID-19 restrictions