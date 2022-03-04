MS Supreme Court denies request to take back inmate’s execution

GEORGE CO., Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Supreme court issued a new ruling on the case of a South Mississippi man on death row.

Blayde Grayson asked the state to begin his own execution in December and now the state’s highest court is saying he can’t take that request back.

The death row inmate was convicted of capital murder in the 1996 stabbing death of 78-year-old Minnie Smith during a burglary of her George County home.

Blayde Nathaniel Grayson (MDOC)

In a December handwritten letter to justices, he said, “I ask to see that my execution should be carried out forthwith.”

His attorney Attorney David Voisin, submitted a separate letter one week later telling justices that Grayson still has an appeal pending in federal court. Because of that, Voisin asked justices to disregard Grayson’s request.

No plans for Grayson’s execution have been announced at this time.

