‘Mothers of Murdered Sons’ billboard posted in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A tribute to young men killed and a message to stop the violence is now on the streets of Jackson. A sign with the images of sons who died by gun violence was unveiled Thursday.

“This is not a sorority you want your mother to be in,” said Jessica Frazier.

She is the founder of Mothers of Murdered Sons. The billboard bearing the images of 11 murder victims is a reminder of lives lost due to gun violence.

The sign reads “Gone But Not Forgotten” and was erected on the three year anniversary of the death of Frazier’s grandson, 19-year-old Parish Frazier, killed at the Serenity Apartments in Jackson.

“Mothers, I want you guys to just have a talk with your sons tonight and just beg one of them, either of them to just put their guns down because we’re killing off our own bloodline,” said Frazier. “We’re killing off people that look just like us, and we want this to stop.”

Mothers of Murdered Sons or MOMS has 135 members. Tarri Tripp’s son 23-year-old Marquis Bell was killed August 8th, 2020 at the Sinclair Apartments in Jackson. She said it was posted on social media but no arrest has been made.

“We just want y’all to put the guns down,” said Tripp. “Please, like, talk it out, fight it out. That’s what they used to do back in the day. Stop killing each other over senseless nonsense.”

Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba and Ward 5 Councilman Vernon Hartley were there to support the group.

“I’m grateful that you’re willing to take your hurt and your pain and put it on display so that people understand what is happening here and that we have to make that correction,” said Lumumba.

Seven similar billboards have been erected in the Delta. The organization offers free counseling to mothers and a 24-hour hotline for support. That number is 662-452-8219.

Mothers of Murder Sons plans to place more billboards throughout the Capital City. To learn more about the organization, go to www.AngelMoms260@gmail.com. The CashApp:MOM$33330.

