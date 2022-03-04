Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

‘Mothers of Murdered Sons’ billboard posted in Jackson

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 8:23 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A tribute to young men killed and a message to stop the violence is now on the streets of Jackson. A sign with the images of sons who died by gun violence was unveiled Thursday.

“This is not a sorority you want your mother to be in,” said Jessica Frazier.

She is the founder of Mothers of Murdered Sons. The billboard bearing the images of 11 murder victims is a reminder of lives lost due to gun violence.

The sign reads “Gone But Not Forgotten” and was erected on the three year anniversary of the death of Frazier’s grandson, 19-year-old Parish Frazier, killed at the Serenity Apartments in Jackson.

“Mothers, I want you guys to just have a talk with your sons tonight and just beg one of them, either of them to just put their guns down because we’re killing off our own bloodline,” said Frazier. “We’re killing off people that look just like us, and we want this to stop.”

Mothers of Murdered Sons or MOMS has 135 members. Tarri Tripp’s son 23-year-old Marquis Bell was killed August 8th, 2020 at the Sinclair Apartments in Jackson. She said it was posted on social media but no arrest has been made.

“We just want y’all to put the guns down,” said Tripp. “Please, like, talk it out, fight it out. That’s what they used to do back in the day. Stop killing each other over senseless nonsense.”

Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba and Ward 5 Councilman Vernon Hartley were there to support the group.

“I’m grateful that you’re willing to take your hurt and your pain and put it on display so that people understand what is happening here and that we have to make that correction,” said Lumumba.

Seven similar billboards have been erected in the Delta. The organization offers free counseling to mothers and a 24-hour hotline for support. That number is 662-452-8219.

Mothers of Murder Sons plans to place more billboards throughout the Capital City. To learn more about the organization, go to www.AngelMoms260@gmail.com. The CashApp:MOM$33330.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people shot at Waffle House, one rushed into surgery
Two people shot at Waffle House, one rushed into surgery
Pass Christian's board of aldermen made the decision on Tuesday not to allow the cultivation,...
First Mississippi coast city opts out of medical marijuana
Parker was recently arrested by Oxford Police.
Oxford Police nab man for attempting to secretly photograph people using a business’ restroom
‘It’s been brewing for a while’ | Jackson residents, council president discuss fallout from...
‘It’s been brewing for a while’ | Jackson residents, council president discuss fallout from recent unfounded claims by mayor, councilman
Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba speaks at a previous press conference.
Did the mayor’s claims that council members were taking bribes cost him a seat on the 1% commission?

Latest News

Jackson City Council to vote on claims, resolution condemning mayor, staff actions
Cadarra Williams, 34
Accused burglar in the hospital after victim fights back
Jacobi J. Lofton
JPD searching for man wanted in shooting, victim in medically-induced coma
(L-R) Jeremiah Floyd, David Harper, Lenard Harris, Larry Johnson
Business owner shoots would-be burglar, holds others at gunpoint until police arrive
Chokwe Antar Lumumba September 14 press conference
Jackson mayor lifts mask mandate, other COVID-19 restrictions