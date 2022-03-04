Man arrested, charged with burglary in Pike County

PIKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested and charged with burglary and receiving stolen property on Friday.

Pike County Sheriff’s Office says Landon E. Thomas stole several items from a shed in the 1000 block of Woodcreek Lane, Magnolia, Miss.

Surveillance footage showed Thomas walking off the property with a Craftsman air compressor, a Kawasaki KL250 motorcycle, and a Chicago table saw.

Deputies located Thomas in the 1000 block of Blackberry Lane in possession of the air compressor. However, Thomas had to lead deputies to two separate locations to retrieve the motorcycle and table saw.

Landon Thomas is currently booked in the Pike County Jail.

