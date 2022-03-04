JPD searching for man wanted in shooting, victim in medically-induced coma

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police say they need your help to find Jacobi Lofton, also known as “NuNu.”

The incident happened on Friday, February 18.

Detectives say Davis was placed in a medically induced coma and in critical condition.

If you have any information on where Lofton might be, call the department’s Robbery/Homicide Unit at (601) 960-1278.

Lofton faces an aggravated assault charge.

