JPD searching for man wanted in shooting, victim in medically-induced coma
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police say they need your help to find Jacobi Lofton, also known as “NuNu.”
The incident happened on Friday, February 18.
Detectives say Davis was placed in a medically induced coma and in critical condition.
If you have any information on where Lofton might be, call the department’s Robbery/Homicide Unit at (601) 960-1278.
Lofton faces an aggravated assault charge.
Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.