Jackson mayor lifts mask mandate, other COVID-19 restrictions

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has lifted the city’s mask mandate and other COVID-19-related restrictions.

Friday, the mayor updated his Safe Recovery executive order, which was put numerous restrictions in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The new order lifts the citywide mask mandate and comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also modified its COVID guidelines.

The mayor’s new order also lifts all restrictions related to the capacity and hours of Jackson businesses.

“I have imposed restrictions and limitations on certain businesses with public health in mind, and also understand that such restrictions and limitations complicate the economic picture for many business owners,” he said. “This executive order seeks to provide a further economic lifeline to businesses by lifting some restrictions of business services.”

The city leaves in place an ordinance that allows businesses to establish temporary leisure and recreation districts. Businesses in Jackson with alcohol permits may offer alcoholic beverages through carry-out, drive-thru, and curbside pickup options.

Restaurants, bars and retail establishments affected by COVID-19 restrictions may contact the City’s Constituent Services Office at 601-960-2324 to request a temporary permit to create or expand an outdoor area for customers to consume food/alcohol and to expand business operations to public parking lots, sidewalks and streets closed to public access, and other areas within proximity of the business.

The new order is effective Friday, March 4, and supersedes any contrary provision.

