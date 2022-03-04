Friday Night & Weekend Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Partly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the lower 50s. The weekend will be partly sunny with highs in the lower and middle 80s. There is a slight chance for showers Sunday and much more rain is likely daily next week. Storms could also threaten our area Monday as a strong cold front moves through. Severe weather is a slight possibility for now, including damaging wind and tornadoes. Highs next week will reach the 60s everyday with overnight and morning lows in the 40s. Rain showers are possible daily. Average high this time of year is 66 and the average low is 44. South wind at 5mph tonight and 10mph Saturday. Sunrise is 6:23am and the sunset is 6:01pm.

