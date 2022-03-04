First Alert Forecast: near record warmth this weekend before turning wetter & cooler into next week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A bright and warm afternoon is on tap for central and southwest MS! Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s by the middle of this afternoon under mainly sunny skies. It will actually feel more like early May today rather than March. It won’t get as cool tonight as moisture begins to creep back in from the Gulf. Expect overnight lows to dip to the lower and middle 50s by early tomorrow morning.

Feeling like May🌷:



A quick warm-up is likely going forward into this afternoon! High temperatures are forecast to reach the upper 70s and lower 80s later today. #mswx pic.twitter.com/0VgeryWSyK — Peyton Garrison WLBT (@peytongwx) March 4, 2022

The warm weather is on track to continue over the weekend. Afternoon temperatures will reach the lower and middle 80s both Saturday and Sunday. While this work week has been quiet and dry, that could change over the weekend. Rain chances are overall on the low-end side, but data still suggest that spotty showers could impact parts of the area.

A cold front is expected to bring an even greater chance for rain and storms on Monday to kick off the next work and school week. We will also be keeping a close eye on the potential for strong to severe storms Monday ahead of this front. A Slight (2/5) Risk is now in place for a portion of the area for this risk. Temperatures will be in the 70s ahead of this front on Monday before we turn cooler through the rest of the week. We will briefly dry out by Tuesday with highs only around 60 degrees. Another disturbance could bring more waves of rain by mid-week with temperatures staying in the 60s.

