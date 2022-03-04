Celebrity comedian from Jackson writing for Academy of Country Music Awards

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Celebrity Jackson comedian, Rita Brent, is headed to the entertainment capital of the world for a special honor.

Brent will be a featured writer for the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Overjoyed!” She said on Twitter about the gig also mentioning this will be her first time in Las Vegas.

American icon Dolly Parton is hosting this year’s ACMs along with Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett.

And if your gut hurts from laughter, just remember Rita Brent is behind the scenes with the ACMs comedy playbook.

Overjoyed! I’m writing for the ACMs! The great Dolly Parton is hosting this year alongside Jimmie Allen & Gabby Barrett. This will be my FIRST time going to Vegas! Be sure to watch the ACM Awards, Mon., 3/7, only on Prime Video! pic.twitter.com/P4DdcDPLUB — Rita Brent (@ritabrentcomedy) March 4, 2022

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.