Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Celebrity comedian from Jackson writing for Academy of Country Music Awards

Rita Brent
Rita Brent(Rita Brent)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Celebrity Jackson comedian, Rita Brent, is headed to the entertainment capital of the world for a special honor.

Brent will be a featured writer for the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Overjoyed!” She said on Twitter about the gig also mentioning this will be her first time in Las Vegas.

American icon Dolly Parton is hosting this year’s ACMs along with Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett.

And if your gut hurts from laughter, just remember Rita Brent is behind the scenes with the ACMs comedy playbook.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) Jeremiah Floyd, David Harper, Lenard Harris, Larry Johnson
Business owner shoots would-be burglar, holds others at gunpoint until police arrive
Two people shot at Waffle House, one rushed into surgery
Two people shot at Waffle House, one rushed into surgery
Hinds County Sheriff's Office
Shots fired in parking lot at Continental Tire
Flora man struck by vehicle in Madison County while directing traffic around disabled vehicle
Family of postal worker, killed while delivering mail, believes justice is being denied in the federal case

Latest News

Owner of Rosemont Gardens Memorial Park believes illegally activity at abandoned park next door is leading to illegal activity on her property
Maidan Square in Kyiv, Ukraine, Photo Date
Russian pastor, married into Ukrainian family, works to help those in need as invasion continues
Jackson cemetery owner wants something done about activity at park
WLBT News at 10 p.m. (3-4-22)
WLBT News at 10 p.m. (3-4-22)
Pushback on anti-critical race theory bill continues
Pushback on anti-critical race theory bill continues