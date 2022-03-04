Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Business owner shoots would-be burglar, holds others at gunpoint until police arrive

(L-R) Jeremiah Floyd, David Harper, Lenard Harris, Larry Johnson
(L-R) Jeremiah Floyd, David Harper, Lenard Harris, Larry Johnson(JPD)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Four people are in custody after an attempted burglary led to gunshots.

Police were called to Naylor’s Auto Electric and Parts on Wednesday afternoon where the business owners had several men held at gunpoint.

Investigators say Jeremiah Floyd, who had done previous work for the owner and had knowledge of the business, entered through a fence and tried to steal parts from the shop.

The shop owners caught them and held them at gunpoint while waiting for police to arrive.

During a struggle with one of the suspects, Larry Johnson was shot in the arm by one of the owners.

Johnson was taken to the hospital and will be placed in jail upon his release.

Floyd was also arrested, along with two other men--David Harper and Lenard Harris.

All four are charged with business burglary.

Police at the scene of the shooting.
Police at the scene of the shooting.(WLBT)

