Accused burglar in the hospital after victim fights back

Cadarra Williams, 34
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man accused of burglary and strong-armed robbery will be transported to jail after he’s released from the hospital.

Jackson police say Cadarra Williams kicked in the door of an apartment on Glen Cross Drive on Wednesday, March 2.

Once inside, police say he demanded money from a woman after taking her cellphone and debit card.

Williams returned to the home a second time and then began to assault the same woman and a second woman, who grabbed a nearby knife and cut the suspect several times.

He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

